Birthday Mary Hopkins The family of Mary Hopkins of Bayard would like to celebrate her 80th birthday with a card shower. Mry will turn 80 years old on the 18th of September. Her family includes: Renee & Roger Eirich, Shawn & Kris Hopkins, Della & Chip Huckfeldt and Russ Hopkins, 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Cards of congratulations can be sent to: 190043 Rd 36, Bayard, Ne 69334.
Birthday
Birthday Ben Mortimore Ben Mortimore will be celebrating his 80th Birthday on September 13th. Please send him a card to remind him that he is …
Birthday Thomas Bauer Thomas Bauer will be turning 75 on September 7, 2021. His daughters Kimberly (Jeffery) Kildow and Karri (Eric) Sutter al…