Birthday

Birthday Mary Hopkins The family of Mary Hopkins of Bayard would like to celebrate her 80th birthday with a card shower. Mry will turn 80 years old on the 18th of September. Her family includes: Renee & Roger Eirich, Shawn & Kris Hopkins, Della & Chip Huckfeldt and Russ Hopkins, 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Cards of congratulations can be sent to: 190043 Rd 36, Bayard, Ne 69334.

Birthday Ben Mortimore Ben Mortimore will be celebrating his 80th Birthday on September 13th. Please send him a card to remind him that he is …

Birthday Thomas Bauer Thomas Bauer will be turning 75 on September 7, 2021. His daughters Kimberly (Jeffery) Kildow and Karri (Eric) Sutter al…

Birthday Carol Phinney Carol Phinney will be turning 90 years old on September 13, 2021. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower…

Birthday Larry Heppner Larry Heppner will be turning 90 on September 10, 2021. His children, grandchildren and great granddaughter will be cel…

Birthday Ruth Pfenning The children of Ruth Pfenning would like to surprise her with a card shower for her 90th birthday. She will celebrate t…

Birthday Dannie Craig, Jr. Oh, my wordy, look who's turning 30! Dannie Gene "DJ" Craig, Jr. is 30 years old today, August 29th. Happiest of bi…

Birthday Erma Lewellen Erma Lewellen will be turning 100 on September 3, 2021. She was born in Tablerock, NE. In honor of this momentous occas…

