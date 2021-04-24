Birthday Apr 24, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Birthday Shirley Lockwood Brethour Shirley Lockwood Brethour will be turning 85 on April 26th, 2021. Help her celebrate by sending a card for her 85th birthday! Please send your Birthday message to: 311 Granda Vista, Torrington, WY 82240. 0 comments Tags Birthday Shirley Lockwood Brethour Shirley Lockwood Brethour Message Torrington Wy Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Birth Apr 17, 2021 Birth Owyn Marlo Connor Owyn Marlo Connor was born at 6:55pm on March 6, 2021 at Regional West Medical Center. She weighed 9lbs. 1oz. and was … Birthdays Birthday Apr 17, 2021 Birthday Patricia (Sorok) Broderick Patricia Broderick will celebrate her 70th birthday on April 23, 2021. Well wishes may be sent to: 1901 Av… +2 Birthdays Birthday Apr 17, 2021 Birthday Lorena Eichthaler Lorena Eichthaler will be celebrating her 90th birthday on April 22, 2021. Help her celebrate with a card shower by… Birthdays Birthday Apr 17, 2021 Birthday Joe Kakuda Joe Turned 101 on April 8, 2021. Joe was born April 8, 1920 on the Mitchell family farm, corner of County Roads H and 13 (… +2 Birthdays Birthday Apr 10, 2021 Birthday Brittney Spreier Brittney is now 21, to the medical field she will become. She celebrated her birthday on April 7, 2021. If you would… Birthdays Birth Apr 3, 2021 Birth Thatcher James Closson Camden and Bennett Closson would like to announce the birth of their little brother Thatcher James Closson. Also … Birthdays Birthday Apr 10, 2021 Birthday Virginia Rieb This special lady is turning 80 on April 15, 2021. Her family is honoring her with a card shower. Send cards to: Virgin… Birthdays Birthday Apr 3, 2021 Birthday Harriett Aden Harriett Aden will be celebrating her 80th birthday on April 12, 2021. Her family & friends would like to honor her…