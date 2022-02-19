 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birthday Shirley Bostock Shirley Bostock will be celebrating her 80th birthday on February 26, 2022. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower. Birthday wishes may be sent to her at: 4502 Cottonwood Avenue, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

Birthday Caroline Guzman Caroline Guzman will be celebrating her 95th birthday on February 11, 2022. Her family wishes to thank her for all of…

Birthday Janet Schmeekle It's is with great love and appreciation that we announce the 70th birthday of our Mom & Grammy, Janet (McFall) S…

Birthday Arvid Gompert Arvid Gompert turned 93 on February 2, 2022. His family and friends would like to honor him with a card shower. Please …

Birthday Rose Brown Rose Brown will be celebrating her 80th birthday on February 5, 2022. Her family would like to honor her with a card showe…

BIRTHDAY Delorse Burkman Delorse Burkman will be 93 years young on January 29, 2022. Her friends would like to honor her with a card shower. C…

Birthday Dorothy Hoffman Dorothy will be celebrating her 90th birthday on February 7, 2022. Please join her children, David (Cynthia) Hoffman,…

Birthday Ron Thayer The family of Ron Thayer of Morrill, NE, is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Sunday, February 13,…

