Birthday Gerald E. Matzke Gerald E. ("Jerry") Matzke of Sidney will be celebrating his 90th birthday on March 16. Jerry was born in Seward, Nebraska. He and his wife Lee-Ellen have been married for 68 years and have lived in Sidney since 1956. Jerry practiced law in Sidney for 60 years and served as the State Senator for the 47th District in the Nebraska Legislature from 1993 to 2000. Jerry's family, including his four children, Jay, Jane, Doran, and Dana, and their spouses, nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren, would like to honor him with a card shower. Please send cards to Jerry at: 2311 Maple Street, Sidney, NE 69162.

