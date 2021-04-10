 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birthday
0 comments

Birthday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Birthday Brittney Spreier Brittney is now 21, to the medical field she will become. She celebrated her birthday on April 7, 2021. If you would like to wish Brittney a happy belated birthday, give her a call or text her. Happy Birthday Brittney!!

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birth
Birthdays

Birth

Birth Thatcher James Closson Camden and Bennett Closson would like to announce the birth of their little brother Thatcher James Closson. Also …

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Delores Libsack Delores Libsack will be celebrating her 85th birthday on April 7th. Feel free to give her a call or a card to help ce…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Harriett Aden Harriett Aden will be celebrating her 80th birthday on April 12, 2021. Her family & friends would like to honor her…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Darlene Daugherty Darlene Daugherty will be celebrating her 80th birthday on April 1, 2021. She was born on April 1st, 1941. Please h…

Birth
Birthdays

Birth

Birth Lukas Robert Brant Dylan and Lauren Brant announce the birth of a son, Lukas Robert Brant, born March 15, 2021, at Colorado Children's H…

Birth
Birthdays

Birth

Birth Ruthie Mae Stobel Andy and Meagan Stobel of Gering would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Ruthie Mae Stobel. Ruthie was bor…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Laura Edwards Laura Edwards will be celebrating her 90th Birthday on March 21, 2021 with a family get together in her honor. Laura wa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News