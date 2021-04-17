Birthday Apr 17, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Birthday Lorena Eichthaler Lorena Eichthaler will be celebrating her 90th birthday on April 22, 2021. Help her celebrate with a card shower by sending birthday wishes to her at: P.O. BOX 341, Bridgeport, NE 69336. 0 comments Tags Birthday Lorena Eichthaler Lorena Eichthaler Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular +2 Birthdays Birthday Apr 10, 2021 Birthday Brittney Spreier Brittney is now 21, to the medical field she will become. She celebrated her birthday on April 7, 2021. If you would… Birthdays Birthday Apr 10, 2021 Birthday Virginia Rieb This special lady is turning 80 on April 15, 2021. Her family is honoring her with a card shower. Send cards to: Virgin… Birthdays Birth Apr 3, 2021 Birth Thatcher James Closson Camden and Bennett Closson would like to announce the birth of their little brother Thatcher James Closson. Also … Birthdays Birthday Apr 3, 2021 Birthday Delores Libsack Delores Libsack will be celebrating her 85th birthday on April 7th. Feel free to give her a call or a card to help ce… Birthdays Birthday Apr 3, 2021 Birthday Harriett Aden Harriett Aden will be celebrating her 80th birthday on April 12, 2021. Her family & friends would like to honor her… Birthdays Birth Mar 20, 2021 Birth Lukas Robert Brant Dylan and Lauren Brant announce the birth of a son, Lukas Robert Brant, born March 15, 2021, at Colorado Children's H…