Birthday
Birthday

Birthday

Birthday Eddie Guzman Eddie Guzman celebrated his 92nd birthday on Friday, Dec. 3. A Scottsbluff native, he still enjoys taking care of his garden in the summer and throughout the year his flock of chickens, cats, and dog Bullit. His family includes his wife, Victoria, sons, Nabor (Sally), Dominic (Jackie), Manrique, and Edward; daughters, passed, Lily (Ed), and Chabella; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and one on the way. Cards may be sent to Eddie at: 250056 Murphy Dr., Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Helene Jesse Helene Jesse will be celebrating her 100th birthday on December 6, 2021. Her family would like to honor he with a card s…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

  • Updated

Birthday George Green George will be turning 99 on December 13, 2021. Please join George's family in wishing him a happy birthday! To celebrat…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday L.D. Anderson L.D. Anderson, Minister of the Morrill Church of Christ will celebrate his 90th birthday on December 2, 2021. Cards and…

Birth
Birthdays

Birth

Birth Amelia Rhea Sullivan Rachel and Ryan Sullivan of Grand Island, NE, would like to announce the birth of their daughter Amelia Rhea. Welco…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Chuck Cowan If you know this fishing guy, give him a call, text or visit. He will be 75 on November 27, 2021. If you would like to se…

Birth
Birthdays

Birth

Birth Cal Joseph Lussetto Daneff Ro Daneff of Santa Cruz, California is proud to announce the birth of her baby brother, Cal Joseph Lussetto D…

Anniversary
Birthdays

Anniversary

Birthday David Hoffman David will be celebrating his 70th birthday on November 23, 2021. Please join his wife, Cynthia and their children, Eri…

