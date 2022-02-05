Birthday Dorothy Hoffman Dorothy will be celebrating her 90th birthday on February 7, 2022. Please join her children, David (Cynthia) Hoffman, Kathy (Mike) Shafenberg, Dale Hoffman and their children in celebrating this special day. Birthday greetings may reach her at: 2810 6th Ave., Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
