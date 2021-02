Birthday Lila Doll Lila Doll, long time Gering resident, will celebrate her 92nd birthday on February 7th. Lila's family, Steve & Patty Doll, Julie Jakoubek and Alan Doll, along with her grandchildren, Nicole Doll, Andy & Amy Doll, Shane Poeppe, Paige & Anne Poeppe, Brian & Jason Doll and great grandchildren, Regan & Lauren Doll, would like to honor this special occasion with a card shower. Please send cards to Lila at: 1250 Heritage Dr., Gering, NE 69341.