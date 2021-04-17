 Skip to main content
Birthday Joe Kakuda Joe Turned 101 on April 8, 2021. Joe was born April 8, 1920 on the Mitchell family farm, corner of County Roads H and 13 (1 mile north of Mitchell Valley Cemetery). Joe now resides in Las Vegas, NV.

