Birthday
Birthday

Birthday Ruben (Gene) Siegfried Ruben (Gene) Siegfried will celebrate his 80th birthday May 3, 2021. Please join his family: wife, Patricia, sons James Siegfried (Suzie Hessler), Steve Siegfried, and Gerald (Jami) Siegfried, step-daughters Janelle (Chuck) Schroeder and Becky (Tom) Horne, grandchildren Cherney Dunn, Gage Siegfried, Hunter Siegfried, Painsley Siegfried, Sophie Siegfried and step-grandchildren Kyle Schroeder, Alyssa Zwickl, Trey Zwickl, Blakely Horne, Keyana Wilfred and Seth Wilfred in wishing him a happy birthday with a card celebration. Please send cards to: 1675 D Street, Gering, NE 69341.

Birthday Mae Sakurada Mae Sakurada of Lyman, Nebraska will be turning 100 on May 4th 2021! To celebrate, her family would like to honor her wi…

Birthday Wanda Payne Wanda Payne is celebrating her 90th birthday on April 29, 2021. Her children, Jim & Deb Payne, Mark & Lori Payne,…

Birthday Lorrine Hein Lorrine Hein will be celebrating her 85th birthday on April 29, 2021. Her family would like to honor her with a card sho…

Birth Owyn Marlo Connor Owyn Marlo Connor was born at 6:55pm on March 6, 2021 at Regional West Medical Center. She weighed 9lbs. 1oz. and was …

Birthday Donna Grant Donna Grant will be celebrating her 75th birthday on May 4, 2021. Her family would like to honor this special occasion wi…

Birthday Nancy Kihlthau Nancy Kihlthau celebrated her 85th Birthday on April 23rd. Her husband: Robert; Children: James (Lea) and Daniel (Shei…

Birthday Shirley Lockwood Brethour Shirley Lockwood Brethour will be turning 85 on April 26th, 2021. Help her celebrate by sending a card for …

Birthday Patricia (Sorok) Broderick Patricia Broderick will celebrate her 70th birthday on April 23, 2021. Well wishes may be sent to: 1901 Av…

Birth Thatcher James Closson Camden and Bennett Closson would like to announce the birth of their little brother Thatcher James Closson. Also …

Birthday Brittney Spreier Brittney is now 21, to the medical field she will become. She celebrated her birthday on April 7, 2021. If you would…

