Birthday Shirley McKee Shirley (Butcher) (Pieper) McKee will be celebrating her 90th birthday on January 9, 2021. Please join her children; Tim & Joan Pieper, Diana & Nick Erhman, and Sally & Gary Ledbetter in celebrating with a card shower. Please send cards to Shirley McKee at: 2109 West 11th Apt. 100, Yankton, SD 57078.