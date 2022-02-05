Birthday Ron Thayer The family of Ron Thayer of Morrill, NE, is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Sunday, February 13, 2022. He was born in Harrison, Nebraska and has been a long time resident of Morrill. His favorite things include being outside, taking care of his yard, eating ice cream and watching sports on TV. He has three children, six grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren who all thank you in advance for helping make this day special. Cards of congratulations will reach him at: 620 Center Ave, Morrill NE, 69022.