Birthday Erma Lewellen Erma Lewellen will be turning 100 on September 3, 2021. She was born in Tablerock, NE. In honor of this momentous occasion, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren are hosting a Happy 100th Birthday Celebration for her on Sunday, Sept. 4 from 1-4pm at Federated Church, 1451 Center Ave, Mitchell. Let a memory be your gift! A book will be available or you can bring it already written.