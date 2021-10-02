Birthday Oct 2, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Birthday Lucretia Green Lucretia Green celebrated her 107th birthday on October 6, 2021. Please help her celebrate by sending birthday wishes to her at: Mitchell Care Center 1723 23rd St., Mitchell, NE. 69357. 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Birthday Updated 35 min ago Birthday Marvel Freudenberg-Moore Please join us in celebrating Marvel Freudenberg-Moore's 101 birthday with a cake reception Saturday, Octobe… Birthdays Birthday Sep 25, 2021 Birthday Jude Walker Jude Walker will be celebrating her 80th birthday on October 1, 2021! Her sons, Lowell and Lansen Fleenor, and their fami… Birthdays Birthday Sep 18, 2021 Birthday Bruce Black Bruce Black celebrated his 75th birthday on September 15th. His family would like to honor him with a card shower. Birthd… Birthdays Birthday Sep 18, 2021 Birthday Betty Schmitz Betty Schmitz will be turning 90 years old on September 27th, 2021. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren… Birthdays Birthday Sep 11, 2021 Birthday Mary Hopkins The family of Mary Hopkins of Bayard would like to celebrate her 80th birthday with a card shower. Mry will turn 80 year… Birthdays Birthday Sep 4, 2021 Birthday Larry Heppner Larry Heppner will be turning 90 on September 10, 2021. His children, grandchildren and great granddaughter will be cel… Birthdays Birthday/Ben Mortimore Sep 4, 2021 Birthday Ben Mortimore Ben Mortimore will be celebrating his 80th Birthday on September 13th. Please send him a card to remind him that he is …