Birthday Jan 16, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Birthday Pauline Francisco Pauline Watson Francisco will turn 100 years young on January 24th! Please flood her with birthday cards to be mailed to: Pauline Francisco, 50 Buffalo Circle, Gering, NE 69341. 0 comments Tags Pauline Watson Francisco Birthday Card Years Ne Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Birthday Jan 9, 2021 Birthday Gonzalo Torres 90 and still reeling them in! Gonzalo Torres will celebrate his 90th birthday on January 10, 2021. Gonzalo's children,… Birthdays Birthday Jan 9, 2021 Birthday Richard Duncan Richard Duncan will be celebrating his 80th birthday on January 17, 2021. His wife Anita and sons, Floyd & James, … Birthdays Birthday Jan 2, 2021 Birthday Shirley McKee Shirley (Butcher) (Pieper) McKee will be celebrating her 90th birthday on January 9, 2021. Please join her children; Ti… Birthdays Birthday Jan 2, 2021 Birthday Martha Elizebeth Quevedo Martha Elizebeth Quevedo celebrated her 100th birthday on January 1, 2021. She was born in Topeka, Kansas. H… Birthdays Birthday Dec 26, 2020 Birthday John Randall John Randall will be celebrating his 80th Birthday December 21, 2020. His family would like to honor him with a card sho… Birthdays Birthday Jan 2, 2021 Birthday Louie Menghini Louie Menghini celebrated his 80th birthday on January 2, 2021. His family would like to honor him with a card shower.… Birthdays Birthday Jan 2, 2021 Birthday Viola Mittleider Viola Mittleider will celebrate her 100th birthday January 6, 2021. Her family would like to honor her with a card s… Birthdays Birthday Dec 19, 2020 Birthday/Retirement Cathy Schumacher Cathy Schumacher has two wonderful occasions coming up, and her family invites you to share in these two … Birthdays Birthday Dec 19, 2020 Birthday Howard Simon Howard Simon celebrated his 88th birthday on December 16, 2020. His daughter, Debra Mcvicker (Brad); grandchildren, Dani…