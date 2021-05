Birthday Yvonne Hoffman Yvonne Hoffman will be celebrating her 90th birthday on May 18th, 2021. She was born on a farm Southeast of Sidney, NE to Elmer and Malinda (Nee Laaker) Phelps. Her children, Don & Debi Vach of Peetz, CO., Cheryl Stoddard of Brighton, CO., and Monte & Angie Vach of Scottsbluff, NE would like to honor her with a card shower. Please send birthday cards to: 1405 Ave. F, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.