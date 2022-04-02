Birthday Dan Windhorst Dan Windhorst will be celebrating his 80th birthday on April 12, 2022. His daughter, Kim Kaup (EJ) and family from Chicago and his sons Drue and Ryan (Jody) and family from Scottsbluff would like to honor his birthday with a card shower from his family and friends. Birthday wishes may be sent to Dan at: 2609 3rd Avenue, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.