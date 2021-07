Birthday Ken Reifschneider Jeff & Lori Reifschneider and Paula & Brad Kihlthau would like to invite you to celebrate their dad's, Ken Reifschneider, 90th birthday with an open house reception on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Scottsbluff Zion Church (3617 5th Avenue, Scottsbluff) from 2:00 - 4:00 PM. Please let your presence be your gift. If you are unable to attend, cards may be sent to: #34 Brentwood Court, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.