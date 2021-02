Birthday Donald (Mike) Weinmeister Donald (Mike) Weinmeister will be celebrating his 75th birthday on February 12, 2021. His family would like to honor him with a card shower. Birthday wishes may be sent to: P.O. Box 543, Morrill, NE 69358. Happy Birthday from your family; Pam, Patrick, Jennifer, Joe & Grandsons; Bryson, Christopher, & Andrew.