Birthday Josephine "Pepa" Ybarra Salazar Josephine "Pepa" Ybarra Salazar will be celebrating her 96th birthday on March 7, 2021. She was born and raised in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Her son Vidal & friends would like to honor her with a card shower. Birthday wishes may be sent to her at: 1001 East 7th Street, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. In lieu off gifts, it's better to share memories of her cooking at weddings, restaraunts, etc. HAPPY BIRTHDAY JOSIE!