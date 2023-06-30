100th Birthdays Leroy and Erma Hamburg TWO CENTENARIAN BIRTHDAYS BEING CELEBRATED! A 100th birthday party for Leroy and Erma Hamburg will be held at The Village, where they reside, from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 15. Mr. Hamburg will also be presented with a "Quilt of Valor" for his military service in WWII at 2:30. Daughter, Judy, and her husband Ken, ask that friends and family drop in to wish them a happy 100th birthday. The Village is located at 320 E 42nd St, Scottsbluff.
Birthdays - Leroy and Erma Hamburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
80th Birthday Robert Harvey Robert Harvey of McCook, formerly of Banner County, will be celebrating his 80th birthday on July 1, 2023. Please …
80th Birthday Larry Stoddard Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa is turning 80 on June 25th! He's got some celebrating to do and if you'd like to h…
80th Birthday Harold Mehling Harold Mehling will celebrate his 80th birthday on June 30th! His wife, Marilyn; children, Pam and Travis (Andrea…