100th Birthdays Leroy and Erma Hamburg TWO CENTENARIAN BIRTHDAYS BEING CELEBRATED! A 100th birthday party for Leroy and Erma Hamburg will be held at The Village, where they reside, from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 15. Mr. Hamburg will also be presented with a "Quilt of Valor" for his military service in WWII at 2:30. Daughter, Judy, and her husband Ken, ask that friends and family drop in to wish them a happy 100th birthday. The Village is located at 320 E 42nd St, Scottsbluff.