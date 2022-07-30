Brithday Jean Crane

Birthday Jean Crane The family of Jean Crane would like honor her with a party to celebrate her 100th birthday. The celebration will be from 5-8 pm Friday, August 5, at the Gering Civic Center. If unable to attend, cards may be sent to 1808 Avenue P, Scottsbluff NE 69361.
