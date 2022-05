Birthday Dick Orr On May 27, Dick Orr will turn 90. His family would like to honor him with a book of remembrances. Dick is still fondly known as "Mr. Orr" by many families he had contact with during his 30 years as a part of the Gering school system. Please help him celebrate this milestone of life by sharing a memory, a thought, a birthday wish. We know he'd enjoy hearing from you. Mail can be sent to him at 1904 East 34th Street, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.