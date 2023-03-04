Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthday-June Parker

Birthday-June Parker

90th Birthday June Parker June Parker will be celebrating her 90th birthday on March 4. Please join us for an open house from 2:00-3:30 Saturd…

Birthday - Bill King

Birthday - Bill King

80th Birthday Bill King On March 5th, Bill turns 80! Since an 80th birthday is such a special event, let's fill his mailbox with cards. If you…

Birthday - Shirley Bernhardt

Birthday - Shirley Bernhardt

85th Birthday Shirley Bernhardt Please help Toni, Gail, and Mike; grandchildren, Joshua, Tommy, and Harlee; and great-grandsons, Victor Von an…