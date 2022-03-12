Birth Luxe Marie Blyth Lakyn Rae Blyth, of Norfolk, NE is proud to announce the birth of her baby sister Luxe Marie Blyth. Luxe was born February 18th, 2022 at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, NE., weighing 7lbs 8oz and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Murphy and Dillon Blyth. Grandparents - Matt and Cody Haun of Mitchell, NE., Larry and Pam Kaylor of Mead, CO., Clint and Debbie Blyth of Lone Tree, CO. Great grandparents - Gene and Carol Murphy of Mitchell, George and the late Janna Haun of Torrington, WY, Frank and Carol Knowski of Milliken, CO, Larry Kaylor of Lyons, CO, and Joan Kylor of Limon, CO
Title/Luxe Marie Blyth
