GERING— Masek PowerSports announces the return of Kawasaki Motorcycles to the heart of western Nebraska. Customers can now explore the full range of Kawasaki Motorcycles at the Gering dealership, according to a press release.

"We're thrilled to bring Kawasaki motorcycles back to the Valley," said Derrick Goss, operations manager at Masek PowerSports. "These bikes are known worldwide for their exceptional performance, innovative features, and reliable design. Whether you're a seasoned rider or looking to experience the exhilaration of two wheels for the first time, we have a Kawasaki Motorcycle that's perfect for you."

In addition to bringing Kawasaki Motorcycles back to The Panhandle, Masek PowerSports is also investing in the local motocross scene. Through Kawasaki's Team Green racing programs, Masek plans to increase Kawasaki's presence at local motocross events, supporting both youth and adult racers.

"We're excited to build upon Kawasaki's legacy of performance and innovation in motocross, providing our local riders with the best opportunities to succeed," Goss said.

Masek PowerSports, a family-owned and operated dealership located in Gering, has been serving western Nebraska’s off-road community since 2018, although Masek’s connection to local business goes all the way back to 1928, when Masek Super Service was opened in Gering. Later the business developed into Masek Auto Supply, then Masek Distributing, Masek Golf Cars, Masek PowerSports, and Masek Trailer Sales. Initially known for its range of Kawasaki and Arctic Cat ATVs, Side by Sides, and UTVs, Masek PowerSports' expansion to include Kawasaki Motorcycles marks a significant milestone in its history.

"We believe this new addition further solidifies our standing as a premier power sports destination," said Jonathan Van Galder, Sales Manager. "Our experienced team is ready to guide customers through the motorcycle selection process, ensuring they find the motorcycle that suits their lifestyle and meets their needs. Our service technicians are also ready to support the maintenance needs of our local community.”

New Kawasaki motorcycles, including street, dirt, dual-sport, and motocross, have already begun to arrive in Masek’s showroom, with more arriving throughout the summer and fall. Masek PowerSports is located alongside Masek Golf Car Company at 425 M St. in Gering.