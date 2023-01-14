Panhandle center among Impact Grant recipients

OMAHA — First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) has awarded a total of $830,000 in Impact Grants to 46 organizations in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Wyoming, and Texas, announced Spencer Danner, Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility. The grants support programs dedicated to education and workforce development.

“Successful communities have strong education and workforce development at their core. FNBO helps communities tackle the most pressing education and workforce issues. We work to mobilize non-profit partners, business communities, and community stakeholders to help move education and workforce initiatives forward that fuel economic success,” Danner said. “Together, we encourage grantees to be engaged partners, challenge the status quo, and work to create positive outcomes in all communities we call home.”

Grants for education and workforce development will enable FNBO’s community partners to provide adult basic education, employment case management, financial literacy, and workforce and vocational skill building opportunities to approximately 6,100 individuals.

FNBO awarded $525,000 in Impact Grants to 28 organizations across Nebraska and western Iowa. The following grant supporting education and workforce development was awarded in the Scottsbluff area: $5,000 – Nebraska Panhandle Area Health Education Center: supports the Health Professionals Workforce Training Program, which provides relevant and experiential didactic and community-based workforce training opportunities for health professions students who plan to practice in rural or underserved Nebraska communities.

