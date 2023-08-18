The Scottsbluff Police Department announced recently that it has been recognized for excellence in training management in 2022 by Lexipol, the nation’s leading provider of policy, training and wellness support for first responders and public servants.

The Lexipol Connect program tracks the Scottsbluff Police Department performance on five metrics proven to measure success in training management. The Scottsbluff Police Department achieved Bronze recognition for consistent and effective online training management, which includes training hours assigned and completions tracked, personnel engagement, and external training activities logged.

“We are truly proud to be recognized by Lexipol Connect for ensuring our personnel are prepared to respond to the needs of the citizens of Scottsbluff,” Capt. Lance Kite said in a press release.

The Scottsbluff Police Department excellence in training management enhances community safety by helping personnel remain up to date with the latest tactics, technologies and strategies.

Kite said, “By utilizing Lexipol’s online training, it has allowed the Scottsbluff Police Department to have a cost-effective solution to state mandated training requirements. It is also critically important to maintain training standards to provide the best services to our citizens.”

