Engagement - Kuxhausen/Morris

Engagement Kuxhausen/Morris Kirk and Kelli Kuxhausen would like to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Carlye Kuxhausen, to Creighton Morris. Creighton is the son of Will Morris and Penny Williams. Carlye received a Bachelor's degree in Child, Youth, and Family Studies from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a Master's degree in Professional School Counseling from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. Carlye is employed as a K-12 school counselor at a private school in California working with students with dyslexia and associated learning differences. Creighton received a Bachelor's in Parks and Recreation from Northwest Missouri State. Creighton is employed as a regional manager working for Advance Services. Carlye and Creighton reside in central California. A destination wedding is planned for July 2023.

