Engagement Martischewsky / Sullivan Jeff and Shelly Martischewsky would like to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Macy, to Kyle Sullivan. Kyle is the son of Paul and Jackie Sullivan of Jacksonville, Florida. Macy and Kyle reside in Denver where Macy is attending the University of Denver to attain her master of social work and Kyle is an investment associate in the financial industry. An August 6, 2022, wedding will be at the Clinton Gulch Reservoir in Breckenridge, Colorado.