Engagement Klair Acton & George Looschen III Amber and Marc Ball, Ty Acton and Debi Brunner of Mitchell, NE., along with Shelly and George Looschen of Fremont, NE. wish to announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their children; Klair Acton and George Looschen III on April 3, 2021. The wedding will be held in Omaha, NE. at the First Presbyterian Church.