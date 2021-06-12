Engagement Jarod Kerr and Maggie Dobesh Jim and Nancy Kerr of Mitchell, along with Mary Ann and Greg Dobesh of Edina, MN are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their children, Jarod Kerr and Margaret (Maggie) Dobesh. Jarod graduated from Scottsbluff Senior High School in 2011, and University of Iowa in 2015 with a Finance & Management degree. He is currently working at Target Corporate Headquarters in Minneapolis, MN as a Senior Manager - Finance Planning & Analysis. Maggie graduated from Edina High School, Edina, MN in 2011, and Villanova University in 2015 with a Marketing degree, Management degree, and International Business minor. She is also currently working at Target Corporate Headquarters as a Lead Strategist. Their wedding is being planned for November 2021 in Monterey, California.