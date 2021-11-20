Engagement Amanda Brill & Kirby Cozad Amanda Brill and Kirby Cozad were both born and raised in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Amanda is a Scottsbluff High School graduate. She received her bachelors degree in Elementary Education at Chadron State College. She sustained a masters degree from Western Governors University in Curriculum and Instruction. She is a teacher at St. Agnes Catholic School. She is the daughter to Jarvis and Jaci Brill. Kirby is a Gering High School graduate. He received his certification in automotive technician at WNCC. He is a diesel technician at Monument Diesel. He is the son to Beth Irish, and late Brian Cozad. They will be united in marriage on June 4, 2022 in Gering, Nebraska.