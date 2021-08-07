Engagement Natasha Staman and Brandon Snyder Natasha Staman and Brandon Snyder proclaim their love and commitment for each other in announcing their upcoming wedding. Natasha is the daughter of Bryan and Amie Staman of Honolulu, Hawaii and the granddaughter of Carolee Staman of Houston, Texas formerly of Scottsbluff. Natasha grew up paddling outrigger canoes in the waters off the Island of Oahu. Graduating from the University of Portland with a Bachelor of Science in nursing she is currently employed as a labor & delivery nurse at Legacy Medical Center in Silverton, Oregon. Brandon is the son of Rick Snyder of Portland, Oregon and Katrina Peters also of Portland. Brandon grew up playing baseball in the Portland area and played minor league for the Los Angeles Angels. He also graduated from the University of Portland where the couple met with a Bachelor of Arts in general studies with minors in History and Sociology. Brandon earned his Masters in business leadership from Grand Canyon University and is employed as a client sales specialist at InterVision in Portland, OR. Natasha first learned to drive on a farm in the Lake Alice area by her grandparents Carolee and the late Don Staman. An October 2 wedding is planned at La Pietra in Honolulu, Hawaii.