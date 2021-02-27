 Skip to main content
Engagement Jessica Strecker & Garrett Davis Kevin and Lynette Strecker of Morrill, Nebraska announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessica Strecker of Fort Morgan, CO to Garrett Davis also of Fort Morgan, CO. The prospective groom is the Son of Terry and Anne Davis and Byron and Tamae Bjordahl of Minot, ND. The bride-to-be is a graduate of Minot State University where she received an Education Specialist Degree in School Psychology. The prospective groom is a graduate of North Dakota State College where he earned a degree in Automotive Technology. They are both employed by the Fort Morgan School District. They plan to marry in Rapid City, SD on October 15, 2021.

