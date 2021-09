Engagement Megan Prouty & Elias Grant Randy and Karen Prouty of Scottsbluff, Nebraska and Wayne and Lynn Grant of Harmony, Minnesota are pleased to announce the engagement of Megan Prouty to Elias Grant. Megan is a Realtor with Ally Property Management and Real Estate out of Gering. Elias is employed with Lapaseotes Farm out of Bridgeport. The couple are planning a November wedding.