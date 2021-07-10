 Skip to main content
Engagement Dianna "DJ" Bokelman and Uriah J.K. Mata Mike and Tami Bokelman of Scottsbluff, NE, are proud to announce the engagement of their daughter Dianna "DJ" Bokelman to SPC Uriah J.K. Mata, grandson of Hector and Mary Mata of Scottsbluff, NE. Uriah and DJ both graduated from Scottsbluff Senior High School in 2018. Uriah serves as the principal trombonist of the 43rd Army Band in the Nebraska National Guard. He will soon be a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, studying music education. DJ will also be a senior at UNL, studying nutrition and dietetics. The wedding will be held in Lincoln, NE, in early June 2022.

