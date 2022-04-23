Four Generation Pedersen Family 4 generations gathered at Pam and Barry McRea's home in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Baby Marshall Kenneth, Daddy Brandon McRea, Denver, Great Grandma Dorothy Pedersen and Mema Pam McRea. Those attending: Parents Brandon, Anne Lee McRea, Eliza, Clayton & Marshall from Denver Colorado, Uncle Brock McRea, Blake and Brylee from Littleton Colorado and Dorothy Pedersen & Bob Miller Scottsbluff.
Four Generations/Pedersen Family
