Generations The Ottoson Family The Ottoson family is celebrating 5 generations. Great-great grandmother June Ottoson is holding Lynden Marcella Ottoson who was born on January 21, 2021. On their left is June's oldest son, Ken Ottoson. Ken is Lynden's great grandfather. Standing behind Ken is his son Tony who is Lynden's grandfather. Next to Tony is his son Jordan, who is Lynden's father.