 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Generations
0 comments

Generations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Generations

Generations The Ottoson Family The Ottoson family is celebrating 5 generations. Great-great grandmother June Ottoson is holding Lynden Marcella Ottoson who was born on January 21, 2021. On their left is June's oldest son, Ken Ottoson. Ken is Lynden's great grandfather. Standing behind Ken is his son Tony who is Lynden's grandfather. Next to Tony is his son Jordan, who is Lynden's father.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Anniversary Jim & Jeanette Dietrich Jim & Jeanette Dietrich will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 16, 2021. The…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday John Ferguson John Ferguson will be celebrating his 70th birthday on May 24, 2021. His family would like to honor him with a card sho…

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Anniversary Robert & Sharon Harvey Robert & Sharon Harvey, formally of Banner County, currently of McCook, NE, will be celebrating the…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Al Edwards This handsome guy celebrated his 90th Birthday on May 5, 2021. Al, known as "Squirt" growing up in Lyman, NE, lives in Sco…

+2
Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Yvonne Hoffman Yvonne Hoffman will be celebrating her 90th birthday on May 18th, 2021. She was born on a farm Southeast of Sidney, NE…

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Anniversary Stan and Deb Stobel Stan and Deb Stobel will be celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on April 26, 2021. The couple were unit…

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Edna Darlene Brill Darlene celebrated her 90th birthday on April 29, 2021. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower. Bir…

Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Ruben (Gene) Siegfried Ruben (Gene) Siegfried will celebrate his 80th birthday May 3, 2021. Please join his family: wife, Patricia, s…

Honor
Announcements

Honor

Honor Platte Valley Music Teacher's Honors Recital The following students were chosen to perform in the Platte Valley Music Teacher's recital …

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Birthday Glady Helzer Special then and now, Glady Helzer will celebrate her 95th Birthday May 15th. Glady resides at The Residency.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News