Generations Haas/Fuchs Family The Haas/Fuchs family are celebrating 4 generations. Pictured from left to right are; Charles Haas, Doris Haas (Great Grandparents) Brenton Fuchs (Grandson to Charles and Doris and Dad to Raelynn), Raelynn Grace Fuchs (Great Granddaughter), Vanessa (Haas) Fuchs (Daughter to Charles and Doris and Grandma to Raelynn & Mom to Brenton).