Graduation Justin William Graham Justin William Graham, DNAP, CRNA, BSN, of Omaha, formerly of Scottsbluff, has completed the Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice (DNAP) program in the School of Graduate Studies at Bryan College of Health Sciences. An official graduation ceremony and conferring of degrees took place at Saint Paul Methodist Church, Lincoln, on May 6, 2022. Attending the ceremony were Justin's daughter; his parents, Kathy and Don Graham; his brother, Chris; and his sister, Maegen. Dr. Graham is employed at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha and Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa, both members of CHI Health who carry on the Christian faith traditions of their founders.
Graduation - Justin William Graham
