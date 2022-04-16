Honor Platte Valley Music Teacher's Spring Recital The following students were selected to perform in the Platte Valley Music Teacher's Spring Recital on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Calvary Memorial Church in Gering. FRONT ROW: Left to right: Rhielyn Eichthaler, Natalie Johnson, Ava Schank, and Hunter Creech SECOND ROW: Left to right: Oliver Rock, Max Wiggins, Brooklyn Creech and Delight Bagley THIRD ROW: Left to right: Ive Mosel, Jessica Gurnsey and Emma Bracken FOURTH ROW: Left to right: Faith Bagley, Cherish Bagley and Joy Bagley
