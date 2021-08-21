Honor Madison Shae Haun Madison, a 2019 graduate of the University of Wyoming with a Bachelors in Speech and Hearing Sciences has completed her graduate studies this past May with a Masters of Science degree in Speech-Language Pathology from the university at Laramie. She will be employed as an SLP for the Tooele School District in Stansbury, Utah, working with Pre-K to 6th grade students. Madi graduated from Torrington High School in 2016. She is the daughter of Matt and Cody Haun.
