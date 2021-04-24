Honor Platte Valley Music Teacher's Honors Recital The following students were chosen to perform in the Platte Valley Music Teacher's recital on Sunday April 11, 2021 at Calvary Memorial Church in Gering. They are: from front row left to right: Abby Joekel, Avery Tofflemire, Emzie Coop & Carsyn Jump Second row: left to right: Hunter Creech, Drew Kaufman & Olive Walker Third row: left to right: Kynlee Kaufman, Ender Walker, Brooklyn Creech & Emme Tofflemire