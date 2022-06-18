2 Kimball graduates among those honored at Dixie State University

ST. GEORGE, UT — Dixie State University recently celebrated the achievements of the institution's largest-ever graduating class of 2,684 degree candidates at the university's 111th Commencement Ceremony.

During the ceremony, held on May 6 in Greater Zion Stadium on the DSU campus, the university honored the Class of 2022, with 60 percent receiving bachelor's degrees, 38 percent associate degrees and two percent master's degrees. Candidates ranged from 16 to 79 years of age and included students from 49 states and 15 countries. Of the graduates, 63 percent are female and 37 percent are male.

Local students among the Dixie State University graduating class included: Corey Gardner and Devin Gardner, both from Kimball.

"What a tremendous honor it is to celebrate the achievements of our graduating Trailblazers," Dixie State University President Richard B. Williams said. "Thanks to the experience they have gained through our hands-on educational opportunities, the Class of 2022 is graduating career-ready and will continue to blaze their own trails and make a difference in the world for years to come."