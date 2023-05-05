LINCOLN – Two Panhandle students were among the seven FFA members announced to the 2023-2024 Nebraska State Officer Team at the final session at the 95th annual Nebraska FFA State Convention held March 29-31.
The 2023-2024 Nebraska State Officers are:
State President — Thomas Perrin, Ogallala FFA Chapter
State Secretary — Alex Boudreau, Minden FFA Chapter
State Vice President — Keetyn Valentine, David City FFA Chapter
State Vice President — Paige Bunn, North Bend FFA Chapter
State Vice President — Braydon Binger, Hay Springs FFA Chapter
State Vice President — Abby Hodges, Johnson-Brock FFA Chapter
State Vice President — Bethany Nichols, Bridgeport FFA Chapter
The new state officer team will spend the next year traveling across Nebraska, different parts of the country, and even internationally to promote the agriculture industry, agriculture education, and FFA. They will get to host leadership training for FFA members, assist with contests, visit FFA Chapters, go on industry tours, and much more.