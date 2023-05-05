LINCOLN – Two Panhandle students were among the seven FFA members announced to the 2023-2024 Nebraska State Officer Team at the final session at the 95th annual Nebraska FFA State Convention held March 29-31.

The new state officer team will spend the next year traveling across Nebraska, different parts of the country, and even internationally to promote the agriculture industry, agriculture education, and FFA. They will get to host leadership training for FFA members, assist with contests, visit FFA Chapters, go on industry tours, and much more.