2023 Miss and Outstanding Teens Crowned in Alliance

ALLIANCE- Thirteen young ladies from across the state gathered on Saturday, Nov. 12, night to compete in the Best of the West Competition in Alliance. Walking away with the title of Miss Alliance 2023 was Desteny Miller, daughter of Brandon and Cherry Wulf of Arapahoe. Miller was also voted Miss Congeniality and named the Miss audience choice winner.

Baylee Drewry was named first-runner-up to Miss Alliance and also placed second place in the Miss community service competition. Drewry is a freshman at Chadron State College and the daughter of Scott and Brandi Drewry of Basin, Wyoming. Chadron State College student Cheyenne Bacon, daughter of Roger Bacon of Lewellen, earned first place in the Miss community service competition.

Your 2023 Outstanding Teens are Miss Alliance’s Outstanding Teen 2023, Boston Pettera, daughter of Tanner and Jolene Pettera of North Platte; Miss Chadron’s Outstanding Teen 2023, Arielle Lawrence, granddaughter of Jeff and Julie Lawrence of Hemingford; and Miss Panhandle’s Outstanding Teen 2023, Jordan Wagner, daughter of Brad and Aleece Wagner of Bridgeport. Pettera was voted teen audience choice winner while Wagner earned 2nd place in the outstanding teen community service competition.

Scottsbluff freshman Addison Peck, daughter of Jeffrey and Bridget Peck, was named the first runner-up to the outstanding teens and Emma-Claire Fritz, daughter of Myra-Katherine Fritz, Mike Pruss, and Greg Fritz of Fremont, was voted teen Miss Congeniality. Addison Dauel, daughter of Aaron and Brenda Dauel of Gretna, won first place teen community service.

Along with representing their titles for the year, the 2023 titleholders will now advance to the Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen competitions held in North Platte in June of 2023

. For more information on the competition or for appearance information on any of the 2023 titleholders, please contact Riki Hunter at 308-430-4355.