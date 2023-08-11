The Bayard American Legion and the Sons of The Legion Post No. 200 along with the Ron Hoffman Family recently announced that Zachary Araujo, Nathaniel Barker, and Trenton Carrizales, all of Bayard, were generously sponsored and joined nearly 230 other high school juniors from across Nebraska participating in the American Legion Cornhusker Boys’ State Program June 4-10.

The annual citizenship program, sponsored by the Nebraska American Legion, is designed to provide youths with a better understanding of how city, county, and state government operate.

American Legion Cornhusker Boys’ State is set up as a functional “51st State” and each boy learns how government subdivisions operate by doing the job of each office within that governmental division. Participants will campaign for offices, hold elections, compete in athletics, and be involved in other varied activities as part of the citizenship training program.

