3 WNCC students named to PTK All-Nebraska Academic Team

Three Western Nebraska Community College students were recently named to the 2022 Phi Theta Kappa All-Nebraska Academic Team.

Maya Huirong Wilson, Jonghwa Lee and Dahee Kang were all recognized for their academic achievements, leadership, and service by PTK, the international honor society for two-year colleges.

"We are extremely proud of our students and their accomplishments," Norman Coley, executive dean of students said. "We are grateful for the dedicated faculty and staff who work with these bright minds on a daily basis and encourage them to continue to dream and take risks."

Wilson and Lee are both students on the Scottsbluff campus. Wilson is the president of the Lambda Pi PTK chapter and the president elect for the Kansas/Nebraska Region. She also enjoys working with the Art Club and Esports club.

Along with being a member of PTK, Lee is also a resident assistant, a math tutor, and a student-coach on the Esports team.

Dahee Kang is an Aviation Maintenance student is the president of the Alpha Rho Omicron PTK chapter, a member of the Vic-Air Flying Club, and a resident assistant on the Sidney Campus.